Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:45 PM
New Loyston Memorial Gardens
Virgil Hutsel Peters Jr.


1925 - 2020
Virgil Hutsel Peters Jr. Obituary
Virgil Hutsel Peters Jr

Knoxville - Virgil Hutsel Peters Jr., born September 16, 1925, passed away March 18, 2020 at the age of 94 at Tennova North Hospital. He was a member of Oakwood Primitive Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by parents Virgil and Sarah Mullins Peters, 5 brothers, and 4 sisters. Survived by devoted wife of 30 years Myrl Peters, sons Steve (Sheila), Dennis, and Joe (Tammy), daughter Becky (Bruce) Campbell, beloved stepdaughter Carolyn Nelson, 3 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren, sister Violet (Wendell) Patton, sister-in-law Sandra Peters, special sister-in-law Margie Houser, special niece-in-law Janet Calloway. Due to circumstances out of our control there will be no formal receiving of friends, however, friends may call at their convenience between the hours of 10:00am and 5:00pm Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Saturday, March 21, 2020, at New Loyston Memorial Gardens for a 2:00pm graveside service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
