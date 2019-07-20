|
|
Virgil "Bruce" Isham
Harriman - Virgil Bruce Isham, age 86, of Harriman, passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at The Cumberland House.
He is survived by his wife, Anneliese Isham; sons, Charlie Isham (wife Rhonda) and Donnie Isham (wife Tia), both from Greenville, SC; grandson, Chris Isham (wife Katie) of Piedmont, SC; great grandchild, Maren Isham; brothers, Edwin Isham of Oak Ridge, and Curtis Isham of Lexington, NC; sister-in-law Vera Schmidt of Kaarst, Germany and nieces, nephew, and a host of lifelong military and golfing friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ina Isham, and brother, Roy Isham.
Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and loyal friend were the roles Bruce enjoyed in his life.
Bruce was a veteran of 38 combined years of service to the United States Army, United States Army Reserve, and the Tennessee Army National Guard. He grew up in the Emory Gap area of Harriman and had a lifetime of employment at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, from where he retired after 39 years of service. Over his lifetime, he enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends all over the southeast United States.
The memorial service, officiated by Pastor Mason Goodman, will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Isham Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019