Virgil Leroy Burchfield
Kennesaw, Ga - Virgil Leroy Burchfield, 60 years of age, passed away March 22, 2020 from cancer at his home in Kennesaw, GA. He was a genius at computers, loved all types of music (especially choir music), and a great handyman of home repairs. He lived life to the very end. He attended Clinton High School and Sprayberry High School. He was also a member of Zion Baptist Church in Claxton, TN. He was preceded in death by parents: Jake and Margaret Burchfield, Brothers: Frank Burchfield and Pete Roesler; Sister, Barbara Bunnell. He is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Wells, Brother: Eddie Burchfield (Clarice); Sisters: Pat Beeler (Jack), Marie Owens, Jean Stout, Nancy Halmontaller, Gail Braswell, and Libba Chandler (Glen). Many special nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Saturday March 28, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A private graveside service will follow the visitation. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020