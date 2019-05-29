|
|
Virgil R. Breeden
Knoxville, TN
Virgil R. Breeden age 85 of Knoxville, TN passed away, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ben Atchley Veteran's Home. Virgil served in the U.S Army before starting his career at Dempster Brothers and then ABB as purchasing manager until his retirement. He loved fishing and hunting and traveled all over the world pursuing those hobbies. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Doris; parents, Bruner and Juanita Breeden; brother, Billy Breeden and nephew, Mark Breeden. Virgil is survived by his daughter, Lisa Byrnes (John); grandchildren, Brooke and Bradley Depew and Shannon and Eric Byrnes; brother, Ralph Breeden (Pat) and nephews, Mike Breeden, Greg Wallace (Diane), and Jamie Shelton (Hugh). Virgil's family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home in Knoxville with his graveside service immediately following in the cemetery at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.berrylynnhurstfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019