Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Virginia Ann Hart

Virginia Ann Hart Obituary
Virginia Ann Hart

Knoxville - Virginia Ann Hart, age 91, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church. Virginia grew up in the Hardin Valley area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard (Buster) Hart; daughter Peggy Viles; sons Bobby, Glen, and Joe Hart; and brothers, RC and Ralph Lovelace. Virginia is survived by sons, Tony and wife Judy, Gary and wife Ann, and Timmy Hart; daughter Jean Calloway; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister Ernestine Smith; and sister-in-law Barbara Lovelace and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Virginia loved all her family very much and when she was physically able she helped so many people. If she could meet a need, she did. She had so many lifelong friends and neighbors that she cared about. Special thanks to lifelong friends, Doris Prater and Donnie Thomas for watching over her. Also the family would like to thank the Nursing Staffs of Parkwest and Summitview of Farragut.

Private family graveside services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Knoxville. Friends may visit Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel to sign the guestbook at their convenience.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
