Virginia Ann Hicks Nelson
Virginia Ann Hicks Nelson

Loudon - Virginia Ann Hicks Nelson age 81 of Loudon passed away October 19, 2020. Ann was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church in Sweetwater. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Ann will be remembered for her sweet smile and her friendly manner. Preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Edward Nelson. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Tim Amos; son, Stephen Nelson; grandchildren, Bradley Nelson and Tatum Amos. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Gideons International. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
