Virginia Ann Richmond Hyman
Knoxville - June 26, 1932 - October 15, 2020
Ms. Virginia A. Richmond Hyman age 88 of Knoxville, TN. and Alpharetta, GA (last 11 years) was born June 26, 1932 in Lynch, Kentucky and departed this life on October 15, 2020. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Knoxville, TN and St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell, GA. She was proceded in death by her son Edward Hull, daughter Gwendolyn Durham Williams, son Ronald Hull, grandson Elmer Eugene Richmond Durham; Mother and Father Roxel Richmond and Estle Richmond. She is survived by her daughter: Phyllis Roxel Hyman Arshun (Andrey) of Alpharetta, GA. Grandchildren: Joseph Hull (Carrisse), Nelson Nance, Nichole Hull (Sharon), Efia Hull, Brandon Carter, Nicholas Arshun, Philip Arshun. Step granddaughter Yuliya Vasileuskaya and family. 6 Great Grandchildren: Elmer (Trey) Durham, Kaitlynn Durham, Jaron Hull, BriAnn Hull, Brandon Hull, Ashlynn Hull. 3 great-great grandchildren; Dearis Hull, JahMias Hull and Saryiah Hull.
Loving aunt: Willie Lee Goins of Tazewell, TN (preceded in death). Loving cousins ; Mrs. Willa Mae Parkey "Cotton" of Tazewell, TN (preceded in death), Geneva Gales of Tazewell, TN, Annette Goins of Knoxville, TN, Julie Parkey Brown (Tommy) of Jefferson City, TN, Velvet Parkey of Tazewell, TN, Stephanie Parkey Piercy (Shane) of Tazewell and a host of other cousins and relatives.
Devoted Friend Michael Freeman.
Nelson Nance of New Jersey.
Loving church families at St. Luke's and St. David's Episcopal Churches. John Mott and Lyda Mayer. Rev. Anne Elizabeth Swiedler. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel with a Graveside Service to follow in Tazewell, Tn at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests that face masks are worn and social distancing practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
