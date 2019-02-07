Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Virginia "Jenny" Bowling Chandler age 86, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Graduate of Old Knox High School. She was an active member of the North Knoxville Baptist Church. She also taught Sunday school at North Glenwood Baptist. Virginia loved music, singing, and

playing the piano. She was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Virginia was best known for her love and service to others. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Glenn Chandler, mother Mary Damewood Bowling, father Walter Bowling, brothers: Kenneth, Ed, Herbert, John, Tom, and Ishmael Bowling. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Chandler, grandchildren: Shanna (Corey) Jestice, Stephen Glenn Kuzne, and Jordan Kuzne; and great-granddaughter Chandler Violet Jestice. The family will receive friends Friday, February 8, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, immediately followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Charles Fritts. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019
