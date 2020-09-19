Virginia "Ginny" Broyles
Knoxville - Broyles, Virginia "Ginny" age 45 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Ginny was very outgoing with a contagious laugh. She would approach new people as a lifelong friend. She would do anything for you, big or small. She loved working as a teacher at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church Mother's Day Out program with the two year olds. She enjoyed being around her students because she always said they were on the same maturity level. A loving wife, mother, and daughter. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; aunt, Amy Jones; uncle-in-law,Tommy Broyles; Linda "Dee Dee" Broyles. She is survived by husband, Scott Broyles; daughter, Natalie Broyles; parents, Tim & Beverly Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Katie & Shane West; mother-in-law, Ann Broyles; father-in-law, Jay & Joyce Broyles; brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Jeff & Valerie Broyles; nephews; Nick & Will Broyles; uncles, Bill Johnson, Ricky Keesee; aunts, Bonnie Beals, Betsi Bratrude, Jane Broyles and cousins. Private family services will be held at this time with a public celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Black Oak Heights Baptist Church Mother's Day Out Program at 405 Black Oak Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912. Online condolences maybe extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.