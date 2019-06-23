Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Solway Church of God Cemetery
Virginia Burnett Obituary
Virginia Burnett

Knoxville - Virginia Loraine Baxter Burnett, age 87 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, June 21, 2019 at her home.

Virginia was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Winston J. Burnett; parents, John Luther Baxter and Ruby Margarite Mathes; sister, Shirley Baxter Hill.

Virginia is survived by her children and spouses, Donna Lee, Gary and Pat Burnett, Terry and Charlotte Burnett, Debra Dillon and husband, Gary Livesey; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Monday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. with Pastor Becky Milligan officiating.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Solway Church of God Cemetery.

Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Burnett family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
