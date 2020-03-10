Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Atlantic Avenue Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Atlantic Avenue Baptist Church
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
New Gray Cemetery
Virginia Clarkson


1942 - 2020
Virginia Clarkson Obituary
Virginia Clarkson

Knoxville - Virginia J. Clarkson, age 77, went to be with the Lord March 9, 2020. She a member of Atlantic Avenue Baptist Church where she was in charge of the weekly bulletin. Virginia worked for 26 years as a pharmacy technician at Belew Drugs. She played as a student and coached girls softball, winning many championships. She was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Clarkson Hickson Eldridge. Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Jim Clarkson, sons, Gregg and Keith Clarkson, grandchildren, Stephen and Josh Hickson, and Sabrina, Keygan, Kelsey, and Kaitlyn Clarkson, and great grandchildren, Elizabelle and Crystal. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Friday at Atlantic Avenue Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Eddie Seals officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Saturday at New Gray Cemetery for interment at 10 am. Mynatt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
