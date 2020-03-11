|
|
Virginia Clarkson
Knoxville - Virginia J. Clarkson, age 77, went to be with the Lord March 9, 2020. She a member of Atlantic Avenue Baptist Church where she was in charge of the weekly bulletin. Virginia worked for 26 years as a pharmacy technician at Belew Drugs. She was Class Beauty at Rule High School where she was a star softball player and later coach, winning many championships. She was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Clarkson Hixson Eldridge. Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Jim Clarkson, sons, Gregg and Keith Clarkson, nine grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 4-6 pm Friday at Atlantic Avenue Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Eddie Seals officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Saturday at New Gray Cemetery for interment at 10 am. Mynatt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020