Virginia Dane (Kirkpatrick) Cornelison
Huntsville, AL - Virginia Dane (Kirkpatrick) Cornelison, age 97, passed away September 10, 2019. Virginia was born to be a mother and grandmother because nothing was as important as all of us except Charlie her husband of almost 70 years. She was a fighter and you wanted her on and by your side.
Virginia had many talents besides being a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter, cook and avid reader. She could create anything you wanted. Now she is preparing the best gravy and biscuits Heaven has ever seen as she did for Charlie for MANY years.
Virginia was very active at Jackson Way Baptist Church in Huntsville, AL for over 50 years serving in many capacities. The Cornelison's traveled to all the states in the USA, lots more than once.
Preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Cornelison; her parents; 3 sisters and a brother. She is survived by her children, James (wife, Joan, who was like a sister to Virginia) & Carol Ann Knight (husband, Doyle); grandchildren, Charles Cornelison, Jamie Cornelison Darzi (husband, Kent), Nicole Norton & Cary Norton (wife, Stephanie); great grandchildren, Summer & Emma Cornelison and Lorelei & Michael Darzi.
As stated by her grandson, Cary: "We lost a firecracker today. Two-thirds of the way through her 97th year, grandmother has finally put down her book and moved along. We mourn the loss of this wonderful, strong, obstinate, loving woman and know, too, that she got out of the game when she was good and ready. She's a large part of the stubbornness gene that runs so dominantly in our family and I credit her with a great deal of my own independence and bent toward critical thinking. She always spoke her mind and had character in spades. Virginia Dane Kirkpatrick Cornelison, we love you." WHAT A TRIBUTE!
The receiving of friends will be Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 AM and Service at 12 Noon at Spry Funeral Home 2411 Memorial Pkwy. NW Huntsville, AL with Reverend Gary Gates (life-long friend) Presiding and burial at Memorial Gardens Huntsville, AL. Honorary pallbearers: The grandchildren and spouses.
We would like to express such gratitude to the entire staff at Shannondale in Maryville, TN for their tender love and care of our mother. Thank you all friends and loved ones who have supported and loved our mother and daddy. We as a family have been MORE than blessed.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019