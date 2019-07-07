|
Virginia Elaine "Big Mama" Oakley
Seymour - Virginia Elaine "Big Mama" Oakley age 90 of Seymour passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by husband, James C. Oakley, Sr.; sons, Stephen Francis Oakley, James C. Oakley, Jr.; great-grandson, Devin Oakley. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jo (Carl) Davis; son and daughter-in-law, Michael (June) Oakley; grandchildren, Michael Oakley, Kimberly Oakley Cardwell, Rachel Davis Rigby (Alan), James Andrew Davis (Brenda), Angela Vinyard (David). Special thanks to the nurses at Tennova Hospice. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 9:30 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery; 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 for the interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019