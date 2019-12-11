|
Virginia Ellen Toomey Henderson
Knoxville - Virginia Ellen Toomey Henderson, 97 years old, passed away at Holston Health and Rehabilitation Center on December 10, 2019.
She was born and grew up in Etowah, Tennessee where she met her future husband , Charles William Henderson(Bill) at Etowah High School, and they were devoted to each other for all 61 years of their marriage. Theirs was an exceptional relationship, filled with love and joy, and Virginia gave him great care during the years of his struggle with Parkinson's disease until his death in 2004.
Moving to Knoxville and during Bill's deployment to the Philippines in WW2, Virginia worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. After his return and graduation from Pharmacy School at the University of Kentucky, Virginia and Bill returned to Knoxville and she was by his side as he established his independent pharmacy in the Bearden community. Some of her happiest years were when she and Bill built their new home and she and her friends spent years searching for the antiques to furnish it. She was devoted to her family and community and served in many local organizations as a volunteer leader. She was very active in The Association & Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities (Ramsey House), the Teen Center of Knoxville, the March of Dimes, the Knoxville Dogwood Arts Festival and the Deanne Hill Garden Club. She and Bill enjoyed their many pharmaceutical friends across the state and she served as state chairman of the 1976 Tennessee Pharmaceutical Auxiliary Association. She was a kind and gracious lady that had many friends that have gone on before her. Having a very close relationship with her daughter Connie and son-in-law Ron, she also doted on her grandson, Blair, and was there at all the important events of his life. She was blessed to celebrate the arrival of her great grandchild to Blair and his wife Jayne two months before her death. Throughout her long life, she loved deeply and was greatly loved by her family and friends.
She was a devout Christian, and she and Bill were members of Central Baptist Church of Bearden for over 60 years.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill, parents, Maude and Albert Toomey, sisters, Jean Stratton and Joyce Toomey, and is now joyously reunited with them all.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Hutchins and son-in-law Ron Hutchins, grandson and spouse, Blair and Jayne Hutchins, great grandchild Luna Alexandria Hutchins, nephew Ron Stratton, niece Wanda Cardwell, and her special friend and care giver, Stefane King.
Her family wants to thank all the nursing staff and CNAs at Holston Health and Rehab for their kindness and care, as well as the loving attention from so many from Central Baptist Church of Bearden.
There will be a private burial for the family and close friends at Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. A celebration of Virginia's life will follow at 4:00 pm with Dr. Larry Fields officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial Donations should be made to Ramsey House Plantation, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914, Central Baptist Church of Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919, or the Teen Board of Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019