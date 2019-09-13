|
Virginia Ezell
Knoxville - Virginia Lee Ezell, age 86, passed away September 11, 2019. She retired from Central High School Food Service Division after 23 years. Preceded in death by husbands Aaron Morgan and James Ezell Jr., parents Hugh and Lena Mae Green, brother Billy Green, sisters Betty Combs and Lou England, and stepson Jimmy Ezell. Survived by daughters Linda (Wayne) Summers, Sharon Morgan Watts, and Patty (Mickey) Rogers, 2 grandsons and their families, as well as several nieces. Special thanks to Dr. Broome and his staff, and her long-time friends and neighbors. A special thank you to Courtyard Senior Living staff for their care, love and support. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Charlie Tindell officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019