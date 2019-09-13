Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Ezell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ezell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ezell Obituary
Virginia Ezell

Knoxville - Virginia Lee Ezell, age 86, passed away September 11, 2019. She retired from Central High School Food Service Division after 23 years. Preceded in death by husbands Aaron Morgan and James Ezell Jr., parents Hugh and Lena Mae Green, brother Billy Green, sisters Betty Combs and Lou England, and stepson Jimmy Ezell. Survived by daughters Linda (Wayne) Summers, Sharon Morgan Watts, and Patty (Mickey) Rogers, 2 grandsons and their families, as well as several nieces. Special thanks to Dr. Broome and his staff, and her long-time friends and neighbors. A special thank you to Courtyard Senior Living staff for their care, love and support. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Charlie Tindell officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now