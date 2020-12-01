1/1
Virginia Goans "Gail" Martin
Virginia "Gail" Goans Martin

Caryville - Virginia "Gail" Goans Martin, age 70 of Caryville, won her 12 year battle with dementia and was reunited with loved ones in Heaven on November 30, 2020. She passed away very peacefully in Maynardville with her family. Gail was born on October 17, 1950 in Stainsville, TN to the late Elmer Lee and Dorothy Phillips Goans. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 40 years. She loved the Lord with everything in her being. Gail loved cooking, enjoyed the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by: Husband, Michael Martin, Brothers, Columbus Goans and Johnny Goans, Sisters, Pearl Goans, Margie Seiber, and Thelma Burns, Brother-in-law, Jerry Burns, Sister-in-law, Debbie Goans.

Gail is survived by: Sons, Michael Todd Martin (Breanna Adkins) and Christopher Martin (Wife Sara Martin), Grandchildren, Caleb Shepard, Joshua Duncan, Lily Braden, Sparrow Martin, Zoe Wright, Brooklyn and Zander Martin, Brothers, Paul Goans, (Wife Linda), Steve Goans, (Wife Pam), Rev. Joe Goans, and Terry Goans, Sister, Loretta Vineyard (Husband Jerry), Brother-in-law, Bill Seiber, Sister-in-law, Mary Helen Goans, several other Nieces and Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Linda Chrzanowski, who became an adopted sister and the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Ashley, Heather, Nancy, Nikki, Miranda, and Kristin for their help in the amazing care of Gail.

Memorial book will be available to sign at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 2-6 PM. Interment will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside service will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery at 11. Masks and social distancing are requested by the family to help reduce the spread of sickness.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
