Virginia Green Obituary
Knoxville - Virginia Coon Green, age 90 of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born September 8, 1929 in Imperial, Pennsylvania. Virginia taught in Memphis City Schools where she retired after teaching many years.

She was the beloved wife of the late, James Milton Green and is preceded in death by parents, Timothy and Eleanor Coon, and sisters, Elizabeth Streebeck, and Donna Boyd. Virginia is survived by three sons, James M. Green, Terry Wayne Green and Timothy John Green; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and brothers, Richard Coon and Timothy Coon. A truly gentle soul who will be missed by all. May she rest in peace.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made in Virginia's memory to the , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 or a . Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020
