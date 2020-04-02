|
Virginia (Ginny) Green Olinger Messer
Virginia (Ginny) Green Olinger Messer, age 93, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was employed by the FL Dept of Health and Rehabilitative Services from 1956 until her retirement in 1988 at which time she was the District Program Administrator for Medicaid Services that covered a ten-county area in SW Florida. Ginny was an avid bowler for 50 years and an avid Lady Vols basketball fan. While bowling she served on the board of directors for the Lee County, FL Women's Bowling Association for 16 years prior to becoming president of that association for 8 ½ years. During this time, she also served on the board of directors for the FL State Women's Bowling Association and was inducted into the Lee County, FL Women's Bowling Hall of Fame in 1993. After moving to Gatlinburg in 1993 Ginny became the president of the Sevier County Women's Bowling Association. She was also on the board of directors for the TN State Women's Bowling Association, and an active member of the Smoky Mountain USBC Bowling Association. She was placed in the Clara B. Morton-Ed Irwin Hall of Fame for meritorious service in January 2009, and on March 1, 2014 she was inducted into the TN State Women's Bowling Hall of Fame for meritorious service as well. Ginny has been a member of Seymour United Methodist Church since moving to Seymour in 1999.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Walton Green; mother and stepfather, Maude E. and James P. Legg; and husband, Bill Olinger.
She is survived by many relatives in other states and by friend and housemate, Mildred Kelly, close friends, Kenneth and Shirley Kelly, and extended Kelly family members who have known her for many years.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of love may be made to the Seymour United Methodist Church Food Ministry, PO Box 1488, Seymour, TN 37865.
There will be a private graveside service with plans for a later memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020