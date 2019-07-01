|
|
Virginia (Gina) Guinn Head
Indianapolis, IN - Virginia (Gina) Guinn Head of Indianapolis, IN, age 66, went home to be with her Father on June 29, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Gina was born on November 20, 1952 in Athens, TN to the late Emerson Hubert and Effie Mae (Carpenter) Guinn. She graduated as salutatorian from Lenoir City High School in 1970, and attended Tennessee Technological University. She was most recently employed as Secretary to the Dean of the Lacy School of Business at Butler University until retiring in 2018. For many years, she was also a Sunday School teacher and volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Plainfield school system.
Gina is survived by her sister, Sandra Joan Guinn; daughters, Debra Kathleen (Katy) Large and husband Stuart, and Amy Elizabeth Correa; son, Jason Michael Head; and granddaughters, Sydney Victoria Correa and Caroline Helen Large.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Beech Grove in Indianapolis, IN on July 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gina's name to the American Red Cross or Friends of the Smokies.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 1, 2019