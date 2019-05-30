|
|
Virginia Haggard
Powell, TN
Virginia Haggard, age 80, of Powell, Tennessee, went to meet her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is now reunited with her friends and loved ones in Heaven. Jenny was born August 20, 1938, and was the last remaining child of Tip Curtis Hill and Leola Williams Coleman. She graduated in 1957 from Claiborne County High School, and was a long-standing, faithful member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister Betty Jo Hill; brother and sister-in-law Hollis William and Bonnie Kate Maner Hill; nephew Phillip Gregory Hill; and step-son Louis Wayne Haggard. Jenny is survived by her husband Louis Christopher Haggard; daughter Sandra Burnette Foster; granddaughter Crysta Shea Foster; great-granddaughter Lainie Drew Foster; former spouse Jack B. Burnett; and many cousins and friends. Special appreciation is extended to Amedysis Hospice, especially Nikki Lowe (RN) and Tonya Rex (CNA) for the love and care she received. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until & 7:00pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 7:00pm with Rev. Marc Sasser and Rev. Roy Gose officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Irish Memorial Gardens in Tazewell, Tennessee for the graveside service beginning at 11am. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2019