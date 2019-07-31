|
Virginia Huffman
Seymour - Virginia (Ginger) Kay Sellers Huffman began the miracle of life on September 17, 1940. Her life ended July 25, 2019. Ginger's days began in Detroit, Michigan with her parents Robert Mark and Dorothy Mae Robinson Sellers. She graduated from Cooley High School in 1958. The same year she married Robert Lee Huffman on August 16th, one day after his birthday. Their marriage gave them two wonderful children, Robert Lee, Jr (Catherine Marie) Huffman and Bonnie Sue (Ronald George) Willin. Ginger, Bob and the children remained in southern Michigan as a family until 1973 when they moved to Cape Coral, Florida.
Through the miracle of creation, they were further blessed with five grandchildren, Jason, Andrew, Rebecca, Claire, and Nathan followed by several great grandchildren. She loved every one of them, "Just like Granny does."
They spent their years together until 2008 when Bob was called to be with the Lord. Bob spent his final days suffering from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig disease, all the while being cared for by his loving wife and lifelong companion, Ginger. Prior to Bob's passing, another tragedy fell on the family with the untimely death of her grandson, Andrew, at 23 years.
Ginger remained in Florida, close to her family, until 2011 when she reunited with a lifelong family friend, Howard Raines. After much discussion Howard and Ginger purchased a home in Seymour, Tennessee, 30 minutes from everywhere. She enjoyed this East Tennessee area immensely. Dollywood and Cade's Cove being her favorites. She also spent time at the Casino in Cherokee, always coming home with some of their cash. Another of her favorite places was the top of the mountain at the Tennessee and Carolina border, from there she could see FOREVER.
Ginger was a fighter and a winner. New acquaintances easily became good friends. She won many new friends with respect during her stay in Tennessee. She battled cancer for 15 years starting in 2004. She won every battle. She had 15 very good years with her family and friends. SHE BEAT CANCER!
Ginger went to be with her Savior on July 25, 2019. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all. God bless and may He hold her in His arms forever.
A graveside service will be held at Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral, Florida.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019