Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Huffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Huffman


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Huffman Obituary
Virginia Huffman

Seymour - Virginia (Ginger) Kay Sellers Huffman began the miracle of life on September 17, 1940. Her life ended July 25, 2019. Ginger's days began in Detroit, Michigan with her parents Robert Mark and Dorothy Mae Robinson Sellers. She graduated from Cooley High School in 1958. The same year she married Robert Lee Huffman on August 16th, one day after his birthday. Their marriage gave them two wonderful children, Robert Lee, Jr (Catherine Marie) Huffman and Bonnie Sue (Ronald George) Willin. Ginger, Bob and the children remained in southern Michigan as a family until 1973 when they moved to Cape Coral, Florida.

Through the miracle of creation, they were further blessed with five grandchildren, Jason, Andrew, Rebecca, Claire, and Nathan followed by several great grandchildren. She loved every one of them, "Just like Granny does."

They spent their years together until 2008 when Bob was called to be with the Lord. Bob spent his final days suffering from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig disease, all the while being cared for by his loving wife and lifelong companion, Ginger. Prior to Bob's passing, another tragedy fell on the family with the untimely death of her grandson, Andrew, at 23 years.

Ginger remained in Florida, close to her family, until 2011 when she reunited with a lifelong family friend, Howard Raines. After much discussion Howard and Ginger purchased a home in Seymour, Tennessee, 30 minutes from everywhere. She enjoyed this East Tennessee area immensely. Dollywood and Cade's Cove being her favorites. She also spent time at the Casino in Cherokee, always coming home with some of their cash. Another of her favorite places was the top of the mountain at the Tennessee and Carolina border, from there she could see FOREVER.

Ginger was a fighter and a winner. New acquaintances easily became good friends. She won many new friends with respect during her stay in Tennessee. She battled cancer for 15 years starting in 2004. She won every battle. She had 15 very good years with her family and friends. SHE BEAT CANCER!

Ginger went to be with her Savior on July 25, 2019. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all. God bless and may He hold her in His arms forever.

A graveside service will be held at Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral, Florida.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now