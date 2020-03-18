Services
Virginia "Ginny" Ingram

Virginia "Ginny" Ingram

Knoxville - Virginia "Ginny" Ingram, age 85 of Knoxville, passed away March 17, 2020. A graduate of Fulton High School. She will be remembered for her love and wisdom. We carry her in our hearts forever. She is preceded in death by parents John and Lucy Cornett and husband Edgar Ingram. Survived by her children Rosa Wallace, Clint Ingram and wife Melissa, Scarlett Powell and husband Jack, and Kitti Ingram; grandchildren Josh Ledford, Jessica Duncan, Anthony Ingram, Joseph Jacks and wife Karina, Leah and Katelyn Ingram, Christopher Rush and wife Heather, Cassie Ingram, Johnson and husband Timothy; great-grandchildren Haliey Ingram, Oliver, Eden, and Tesla Jacks, Lincoln and Avery Rush, Jesse and Presley Johnson; sister Dot Bowman. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
