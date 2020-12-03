Virginia "Ginny" JacobsKnoxville - Virginia "Ginny" Jacobs went to be with her Lord and Savior December 1, 2020. She was born November 11, 1939, the oldest daughter of Dr. Harry and Pearl Klepser. She graduated from Fulton High School, class of 1957, and from The University of Tennessee. She was employed by TVA for 36 years, serving as Supervisor of Administrative Services of The Office of General Counsel, at her retirement in 2000.Virginia loved the Lord, her husband, and her family. She especially enjoyed hiking, wildflowers, and singing. She was a member of the UT Singers and travelled to Spain with them in 1959. She was a member of the choir at First Baptist Concord, and the ensemble Common Bond. At West Park Baptist Church she was a member of the Golden Heirs, a choir minister to those in nursing homes and assisted living. Virginia was a member of West Park Baptist Church for over thirty years where she was active in the Berean Adult Bible Fellowship, the Golden Heirs, and the Bread of Life Food Pantry.Virginia was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), serving for six years as Good Citizen Chairman for the Samuel Frazier Chapter. She was also a member of Bible Study Fellowship, and served there as class administrator as several years.Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Harry and Pearl Klepser, and her sister Barbara "Bobbi". She is survived by Gilbert, her husband of 50 years, her son, Michael (Janus) of Euless, TX, and her step-son Gregory (Cindy) of Knoxville, her nine wonderful grandchildren: Sawyer Jacobs, Shepherd Jacobs, Sinclaire Jacobs, Zachary Pemberton, Emily Pemberton, Joshua Pemberton, Ashley (Matt) Larson, Jennifer (Jason) Jenkins, and Kara (Wesley) Sharp, several step great-grandchildren, and her sister Carol (Frank) McKenzie, nieces Elizabeth McKenzie, Jennifer McKenzie, and Amy Phelps, and great-niece Catherine Pearl.Family will receive friends 5-6pm Monday, December 7, 2020, at West Park Baptist Church with service to follow at 6:00 pm. Graveside internment services will be 11am Tuesday, December 8, at Greenwood Cemetery (Tazewell Pike).