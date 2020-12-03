1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Jacobs
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginny" Jacobs

Knoxville - Virginia "Ginny" Jacobs went to be with her Lord and Savior December 1, 2020. She was born November 11, 1939, the oldest daughter of Dr. Harry and Pearl Klepser. She graduated from Fulton High School, class of 1957, and from The University of Tennessee. She was employed by TVA for 36 years, serving as Supervisor of Administrative Services of The Office of General Counsel, at her retirement in 2000.

Virginia loved the Lord, her husband, and her family. She especially enjoyed hiking, wildflowers, and singing. She was a member of the UT Singers and travelled to Spain with them in 1959. She was a member of the choir at First Baptist Concord, and the ensemble Common Bond. At West Park Baptist Church she was a member of the Golden Heirs, a choir minister to those in nursing homes and assisted living. Virginia was a member of West Park Baptist Church for over thirty years where she was active in the Berean Adult Bible Fellowship, the Golden Heirs, and the Bread of Life Food Pantry.

Virginia was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), serving for six years as Good Citizen Chairman for the Samuel Frazier Chapter. She was also a member of Bible Study Fellowship, and served there as class administrator as several years.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Harry and Pearl Klepser, and her sister Barbara "Bobbi". She is survived by Gilbert, her husband of 50 years, her son, Michael (Janus) of Euless, TX, and her step-son Gregory (Cindy) of Knoxville, her nine wonderful grandchildren: Sawyer Jacobs, Shepherd Jacobs, Sinclaire Jacobs, Zachary Pemberton, Emily Pemberton, Joshua Pemberton, Ashley (Matt) Larson, Jennifer (Jason) Jenkins, and Kara (Wesley) Sharp, several step great-grandchildren, and her sister Carol (Frank) McKenzie, nieces Elizabeth McKenzie, Jennifer McKenzie, and Amy Phelps, and great-niece Catherine Pearl.

Family will receive friends 5-6pm Monday, December 7, 2020, at West Park Baptist Church with service to follow at 6:00 pm. Graveside internment services will be 11am Tuesday, December 8, at Greenwood Cemetery (Tazewell Pike).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
West Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
06:00 PM
West Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery (Tazewell Pike)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved