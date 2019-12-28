|
|
Virginia Jo Ballard
Knoxville - Virginia Jo Ballard, 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at Shannondale Healthcare Center. She was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on February 10, 1932. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Atha Brown Ballard; sisters, Bonnie Ridley of Knoxville, and W. Clarice Becks of Manistique, Michigan; and brothers, William Clinton Ballard and James Edsel Ballard, Sr. of Knoxville. She is survived by her nephews, Larry Ridley (Jeanne) and James Edsel Ballard, Jr. (Jan) of Knoxville; William Becks (Susan) of Porterfield, Wisconsin; and Timothy Becks (Lisa) of Gladstone, Michigan; nieces, Sherri Krause (Joel) of Manistique, Michigan; Candace Grant (Frank) of Roanoke, Virginia; Sylvia Waters (Bill); Brenda Sams (Leonard) and Tina Robinson (Randy) of Knoxville. She is also survived by many beloved great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. She considered each of her nieces and nephews to be special in his or her own way, and loved each of them very much. Virginia was employed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Department of Safety, as Administrative Secretary in the Knoxville Division, and was recognized by Gov. Don Sundquist for her 40 years of service. She received an honorary lifetime membership in the State Trooper Lodge 36, of the Fraternal Order of the Police, and was a member of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Retired Officers Association. She received the Certified Professional Secretary Rating and was a member of Professional Secretaries International. She graduated from Knoxville High School, Class of 1950, and Draughons Business College. She was a Ruling Elder at Graystone Presbyterian Church. She has been a resident at Shannondale Retirement Center, Knoxville since 2005. A memorial service will be held at the Shannondale Retirement Center Chapel on Saturday, January 18th at 2:00 PM with the Shannondale Chaplain Rev. Eric Bronkala officiating . The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Shannondale Retirement Center and Shannondale Healthcare Center, fourth floor, for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Graystone Presbyterian Church, 139 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019