Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Virginia Jo Wood

Virginia Jo Wood Obituary
Virginia Jo Wood

Jacksboro - Virginia Jo Wood, age 92, of Jacksboro passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Member of Jacksboro United Methodist Church. Jo was a certified teacher, but willingly gave her life to being a dedicated mom and doctors wife. After she and Burgin lovingly adopted three children, she still managed to find time to be a pilot and became a member of The Ninety-Nines; a club for woman pilots. She and Burgin shared in this love for flying, their children and their farm life. Preceded in death by husband, Burgin H. Wood, M.D.; parents, Patton Henry & Flossie Reece Crutchfield; brother, James D. Crutchfield, M.D., Gene Crutchfield, Richard Crutchfield; sister, Phyllis Edmondson

Survivors

Daughter & son-in-law: Stacey Wood-Heatherly & Michael Heatherly

Sons: Scott S. Wood, Stephen E. Wood & wife Ann Wood

Grandchildren: Brandon S. Wood, Stefanie Wood Sabia & husband Chris, Sarah B. Massengill & husband Robert, John S. Heatherly & wife Cheryl, Meagan Heatherly and Joshua Heatherly

Great-grandchildren: Taylor Massengill, Macy Massengill, Mac Henry Massengill,Jonathon Carroll, Kinsley Carroll, Nolen Sabia, Adelyn Sabia, Natalia Wood, Arabella Heatherly

Brothers: Burgin Crutchfield & wife Jeanne, Gary Crutchfield & wife Cindy

Sisters-in-laws: Jane Bartley Westbrook & husband Michael, Wilma Jonston, Jessie Crutchfield and Carolyn Crutchfield

Numerous nieces and nephews

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Friday at Jacksboro United Methodist Church with Memorial Service to follow at 7 PM

Rev. Perry Duncan officiating

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to LaFollette Medical Foundation, PO Box 128, Jacksboro, TN 37757 or Jacksboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 83, Jacksboro, TN 37757

A private Interment will be held in Jacksboro Cemetery

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
