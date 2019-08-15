|
|
Virginia Jo Wood
Jacksboro - Virginia Jo Wood, age 92, of Jacksboro passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Member of Jacksboro United Methodist Church. Jo was a certified teacher, but willingly gave her life to being a dedicated mom and doctors wife. After she and Burgin lovingly adopted three children, she still managed to find time to be a pilot and became a member of The Ninety-Nines; a club for woman pilots. She and Burgin shared in this love for flying, their children and their farm life. Preceded in death by husband, Burgin H. Wood, M.D.; parents, Patton Henry & Flossie Reece Crutchfield; brother, James D. Crutchfield, M.D., Gene Crutchfield, Richard Crutchfield; sister, Phyllis Edmondson
Survivors
Daughter & son-in-law: Stacey Wood-Heatherly & Michael Heatherly
Sons: Scott S. Wood, Stephen E. Wood & wife Ann Wood
Grandchildren: Brandon S. Wood, Stefanie Wood Sabia & husband Chris, Sarah B. Massengill & husband Robert, John S. Heatherly & wife Cheryl, Meagan Heatherly and Joshua Heatherly
Great-grandchildren: Taylor Massengill, Macy Massengill, Mac Henry Massengill,Jonathon Carroll, Kinsley Carroll, Nolen Sabia, Adelyn Sabia, Natalia Wood, Arabella Heatherly
Brothers: Burgin Crutchfield & wife Jeanne, Gary Crutchfield & wife Cindy
Sisters-in-laws: Jane Bartley Westbrook & husband Michael, Wilma Jonston, Jessie Crutchfield and Carolyn Crutchfield
Numerous nieces and nephews
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Friday at Jacksboro United Methodist Church with Memorial Service to follow at 7 PM
Rev. Perry Duncan officiating
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to LaFollette Medical Foundation, PO Box 128, Jacksboro, TN 37757 or Jacksboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 83, Jacksboro, TN 37757
A private Interment will be held in Jacksboro Cemetery
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019