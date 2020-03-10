Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:45 AM
Middle Creek Cemetery
1828 Middle Creek Rd.
Pigeon Forge, TN
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Middle Creek Cemetery
1828 Middle Creek Rd.
Pigeon Forge, TN
View Map
Knoxville - Virginia King Morgan, age 98 of Knoxville, passed away March 9, 2020. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved her church, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her flowers. She was also an avid Vol fan and loved the time she spent at her lake house. Virginia taught for 40 plus years in the Knoxville School System. Preceded in death by her husband, Herman Morgan. Survived by children, Dick Morgan (Shirlene), Vickie Price (Mike), Charlie Morgan (Dr. Sherry), and Alan Grossman of Bohemia, NY; grandchildren, Wendy Thomas (Bill), Allison Jones (Dr. Jerry), Dr. Michael Morgan (Dr. Sara Atwater), Lindsey Wagner (Ryan), Jay Morgan (Melissa), Lauren Price, Michael Price (Kathy), Michael Grossman (Beth), and eighteen great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday, at Trinity United Methodist Church from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:45 am at Middle Creek Cemetery, 1828 Middle Creek Rd., in Pigeon Forge for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
