Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Knob Creek Cemetery
Virginia L. Davis Reagan

Virginia L. Davis Reagan Obituary
Virginia L. Davis Reagan

Sevierville - Virginia L. Davis Reagan, 98 of Sevierville, went to her heavenly home July 24, 2019.

She was born in the Knob Creek area of Seymour. She was an active member of Knob Creek Baptist Church for over 85 years serving in many positions. In her later years she was the official church greeter. Her years of work as a seamstress were at Argus Hosiery Mill, Odd Shop, A&B Fabric, and Claudia's House of Design. To Virginia her day wasn't complete if she didn't work with her hands.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lizzie Davis; siblings, Anna Tipton (Jake), Rebecca Smelcer (Orville), Frank Davis (Della), Elmer Davis (Betty C.); her beloved husband of 51 years, William Cecil Reagan; and grandson, Jeffery Martin Kirby.

She is survived by her daughter, Vivian Kirby (Andy); grandson, Brian Kirby (Haley); granddaughter, Jennifer Williams (Gary); great-grandchildren, Elijah Davis and girlfriend Makenzie Hunley, Jolee Davis, and Maggie and Sadie Kirby; brother, George Davis; numerouse nieces, nephews, and in-laws to mourn her passing.

The family asks in Lieu of flowers for donations to be made in honor of Virginia to:

Knob Creek Baptist Church- 959 N Knob Creek Rd, Seymour, TN 37865

-P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Or to any .

The family will receive friends 5-7PM Friday, July 26, 2019 in the chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour with the service to follow at 7PM. Family and friends will meet 11AM Saturday in Knob Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 25, 2019
