Knoxville - Virginia Lee Butcher, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away November 18, 2020. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was an avid traveler who visited all 50 states and many countries in Europe. Virginia loved people and loved attending the Halls Alumni Banquet every year. She graduated from Halls High School in the early 1950's. Virginia worked as a bookkeeper for Plastiline, Knoxville Wholesale Drugs, and eventually retired from Hurst Trailers. Preceded in death by parents Lela Vera Butcher and William Jennings Brian "Shade" Butcher and sister Lela Marie Butcher. Survived by aunt Lana V. Robinson St. George of Oregon, nieces and nephews Vickie Gregory (Boyd), Michael Byrd (Linda), Susan Day (Roger), many other nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the staff at NHC for their love and care. Friends may call at their convenience 9:00am-5:00pm Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Monday, November 23, 2020, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am graveside service, Rev. Jeff LaBorg officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com