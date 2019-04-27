|
|
Virginia Lee Williams
Knoxville, TN
Virginia Lee Williams, 83, passed away April 22, 2019 at Prosperity Pointe Assisted Living in Knoxville, TN, after an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Rose and Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Procession will follow to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Derby United Methodist Church (1643 Derby Rd., Appalachia, VA 24216) or Fellowship Baptist Church (P.O. Box 4900 Harrison Rd. Lenoir City, TN 37771). Placing
flowers on a neglected grave or visiting a local elder care facility in Virginia's honor is also encouraged. To view the
complete obituary or leave online condolences please visit www.royagreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019