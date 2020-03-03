|
Virginia Louise Harris Emory
Seymour - Virginia Louise Harris Emory, age 90 of Seymour, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Bells Chapel Baptist Church.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Emory, parents Henry and Ethel Harris, grandson Travis, granddaughter Katie, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and daughter-in-law Lois. She is survived by her sons, Robert, Carl (Debbie), and John (Missy); daughters Shirley Davis (Jim), JoAnn Dixon (Mike), and Frances; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to UT Hospice.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UT Hospice or the in Mrs. Emory's name. The family will receive friends 11 AM - 1 PM Thursday with funeral service following at 1 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Walt Burch officiating. Interment will follow in Chilhowee Cemetery with Rev. David Gibson officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020