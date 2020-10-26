1/1
Virginia Mae Anderson
Knoxville - Virginia M. Anderson, age 93, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She retired after 42 years as a Registered Nurse and Nurse Manager of the Women's Pavilion at St. Mary's Hospital. Virginia was a member of Central Baptist Church, Fountain City. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert F. Anderson, Jr. and daughter, Patricia Doss. She is survived by sons, Robert Anderson III, Michael Anderson and wife Allison, Ricky Anderson and Geoffrey Anderson and wife Deborah; daughter, Rebecca Edmonds and husband Dan; son-in-law, Phil Doss; grandchildren, Melissa Bahr, Rick Anderson, Jr., Amber Anderson Poe, Erick Edmonds, Jared Edmonds, Ian Doss, Brianna Doss Clingner (Dan), Kyle Anderson, Peyton Anderson; great-grandchildren, Lauren Bahr, Lindsey Bahr, Charlotte Clingner and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, 1:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918, officiated by Rev. Ron Mouser. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fountain City Ministry Center's Food Pantry, 5364 North Broadway Street, Knoxville, TN 37918. You are invited to share fond memories and sign Virginia's online guest book and memorial website at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
