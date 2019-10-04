Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:45 PM
Thorngrove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Chesney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Mae Scates Chesney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Mae Scates Chesney Obituary
Virginia Mae Scates Chesney

Knoxville - Virginia Mae Scates Chesney- age 99, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2019. Virginia retired from Bell South Telephone company in 1975 after 37 years of service. She was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America where she had several special friends. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and previously a member of Arlington Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Chesney; parents Oscar and Jennie Lou Scates; sister, Nettie Connally; brother, James Scates; and special niece, Sandra McBride. She is survived by her sister-in-laws, Mildred Russell, Ruby Kaskuske, Reva Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews, and their families. The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care of Aunt Virginia to Renaissance Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 5, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Rev. Bob Province and John Meredith officiating. Family and friends will meet at Thorngrove Cemetery on Sunday October 6, 2019 at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to East Tennessee Foundation in care of My Son Shines Fund, 520 West Summit Hill Dr. SW, Knoxville, TN 37902 or Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, 2200 Midway Rd., Knoxville, TN 37914. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now