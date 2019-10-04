|
|
Virginia Mae Scates Chesney
Knoxville - Virginia Mae Scates Chesney- age 99, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 30, 2019. Virginia retired from Bell South Telephone company in 1975 after 37 years of service. She was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America where she had several special friends. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and previously a member of Arlington Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Chesney; parents Oscar and Jennie Lou Scates; sister, Nettie Connally; brother, James Scates; and special niece, Sandra McBride. She is survived by her sister-in-laws, Mildred Russell, Ruby Kaskuske, Reva Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews, and their families. The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care of Aunt Virginia to Renaissance Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 5, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM followed by a funeral service with Rev. Bob Province and John Meredith officiating. Family and friends will meet at Thorngrove Cemetery on Sunday October 6, 2019 at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to East Tennessee Foundation in care of My Son Shines Fund, 520 West Summit Hill Dr. SW, Knoxville, TN 37902 or Ebenezer Baptist Church Building Fund, 2200 Midway Rd., Knoxville, TN 37914. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019