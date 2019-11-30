Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Monte Vista Mausoleum Chapel
Johnson City, TN
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Monte Vista Cemetery
Johnson City, TN
KNOXVILLE - Virginia Swartz McFarland-Born in Johnson City, September 7, 1935. Passed to God on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Ginny was a loving mother to Nat Wilburn (Chicago) and Michael McFarland (Knoxville) extended family includes Jack McLean, Norma Burgess (cousin), Carolyn Swartz (sister-in-law), nephews Dennis (Susan) and Steve France and niece Linda Kay Bosworth. The family is also very grateful for the caregiving and special friendship of Janet Ross. And the close friendship and bond she had with Cylk Cozart. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., preceding the service. Interment will take place 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, at Monte Vista Cemetery, Johnson City, Tn. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m., preceding the interment in the Monte Vista Mausoleum Chapel. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortury.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
