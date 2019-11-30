|
Virginia McFarland
KNOXVILLE - Virginia Swartz McFarland-Born in Johnson City, September 7, 1935. Passed to God on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Ginny was a loving mother to Nat Wilburn (Chicago) and Michael McFarland (Knoxville) extended family includes Jack McLean, Norma Burgess (cousin), Carolyn Swartz (sister-in-law), nephews Dennis (Susan) and Steve France and niece Linda Kay Bosworth. The family is also very grateful for the caregiving and special friendship of Janet Ross. And the close friendship and bond she had with Cylk Cozart. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., preceding the service. Interment will take place 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, at Monte Vista Cemetery, Johnson City, Tn. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m., preceding the interment in the Monte Vista Mausoleum Chapel. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortury.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019