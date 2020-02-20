Services
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Christian Church
324 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
First Christian Church
324 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Willard Park Cemetery
Ruritan Rd
Harriman, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Easter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Mee Easter


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Mee Easter Obituary
Virginia Mee Easter

Harriman - Virginia Mee Easter, age 91, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Virginia was a member of the First Christian Church in Harriman and worked for Harriman City Schools for over 40 years. She was an avid bowling and sports fan, especially a Lady Vols fan. Born a New Deal Democrat and remained a strong Democrat the rest of her life. She will be remembered for the love she gave her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Paul Easter, Parents, Lon D. and Lucy Mee, Sister, Pernia Martin, and Brothers, L.D., J.W., and Franklin Mee.

Survived by Children Michael Easter and wife Connie White of Loudon, TN, Patsy Stow and husband Fred of Franklin, TN, Dennis Easter and wife Denise of Harriman, TN, Grandchildren, Nick Easter and wife Sarah of Boston, MA, Jared Easter and wife Lauren of Acworth, GA, Sarah Stow of San Francisco, CA, Emily Tatum and husband Andrew of New Orleans, LA, Ali Easter of Washington, D.C., Beloved Great Grandchildren,Grant, Landon, Finn, Kennedy, Kain, Britain, Bowdin, Jackson, Jayci, and Ella, Sister, Jeanette Powell of Oakdale, TN, Special Friend , Nancy Oran of Harriman, and many nieces and nephews who were very close to her heart.

The family will receive friends at the First Christian Church in Harriman from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 with funeral service to follow, Josh Head officiating. Burial will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Willard Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the Easter Family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First Christian Church in Harriman, 324 Morgan Avenue, Harriman, TN 37748. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -