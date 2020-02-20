|
Virginia Mee Easter
Harriman - Virginia Mee Easter, age 91, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Virginia was a member of the First Christian Church in Harriman and worked for Harriman City Schools for over 40 years. She was an avid bowling and sports fan, especially a Lady Vols fan. Born a New Deal Democrat and remained a strong Democrat the rest of her life. She will be remembered for the love she gave her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Paul Easter, Parents, Lon D. and Lucy Mee, Sister, Pernia Martin, and Brothers, L.D., J.W., and Franklin Mee.
Survived by Children Michael Easter and wife Connie White of Loudon, TN, Patsy Stow and husband Fred of Franklin, TN, Dennis Easter and wife Denise of Harriman, TN, Grandchildren, Nick Easter and wife Sarah of Boston, MA, Jared Easter and wife Lauren of Acworth, GA, Sarah Stow of San Francisco, CA, Emily Tatum and husband Andrew of New Orleans, LA, Ali Easter of Washington, D.C., Beloved Great Grandchildren,Grant, Landon, Finn, Kennedy, Kain, Britain, Bowdin, Jackson, Jayci, and Ella, Sister, Jeanette Powell of Oakdale, TN, Special Friend , Nancy Oran of Harriman, and many nieces and nephews who were very close to her heart.
The family will receive friends at the First Christian Church in Harriman from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 with funeral service to follow, Josh Head officiating. Burial will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 in Willard Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the Easter Family. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the First Christian Church in Harriman, 324 Morgan Avenue, Harriman, TN 37748. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020