Virginia Montgomery Breazeale
Lenoir City - Virginia Montgomery Breazeale - age 97 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Mack Breazeale; parents, A. C. and Margaret Montgomery; brother, Andrew C. Montgomery Jr., and sister, Lucy Cusick.
Survived by her; children and spouses, Kaye and Ed Houk of Nashville, Vicki and Jim Cobble of Los Alamos, NM, Martha and Noel Brown of Charlotte, NC, Don and Pam Breazeale of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Lara Riggs of Nashville, Amy Brady of Jackson, TN, Jeff Cobble of Nashville, Andy Cobble of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Adam Breazeale of Newbury Port, MA, Jason Breazeale of Dayton, OH, and Amanda Breazeale of Lenoir City; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Wildman and Vivan Clark along with several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Morning Pointe Lenoir City and especially Katerina, Deborah and Val for all the care and compassion they have given.
Friends may call at their convenience on Sunday, July 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Private graveside services will be held on Monday. Virginia loved to support the Pat Summit Foundation in honor of her family members who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. Please consider making a donation in her memory to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr., Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or First Baptist Church Building Fund, 2085 Simpson Road E., Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com