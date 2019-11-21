Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Pesterfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Morell Pesterfield


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Morell Pesterfield Obituary
Virginia Morell Pesterfield

Knoxville -

Virginia Morell Pesterfield - age 87 of Knoxville, born April 7, 1932, passed away November 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Virginia was a strong Christian woman with an unshakable faith in the power of God. She worked as a CPA for over 60 years. She was an avid crafter, loved all God's creatures, enjoyed cooking, playing music and square dancing.

She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years and father of her child, Odis L. Pesterfield.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Les L. Pesterfield (Alicia); grandson, Joshua M. Pesterfield (Kirsten); great-granddaughter, Cassidy Pesterfield; granddaughter, Cymantha L. Hafley (Travis) of Bowling Green, KY; brother and sister-in-law, Willie and Dot Morrell of Lenoir City; and dear friends, Marla Stanley and Michael Brown. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23rd from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Blazier officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at Loudon County Memorial Gardens.

Contributions may be made to Loudon County Animal Shelter or KARM. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

We love you and miss you greatly.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -