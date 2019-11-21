|
|
Virginia Morell Pesterfield
Knoxville -
Virginia Morell Pesterfield - age 87 of Knoxville, born April 7, 1932, passed away November 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Virginia was a strong Christian woman with an unshakable faith in the power of God. She worked as a CPA for over 60 years. She was an avid crafter, loved all God's creatures, enjoyed cooking, playing music and square dancing.
She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years and father of her child, Odis L. Pesterfield.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Les L. Pesterfield (Alicia); grandson, Joshua M. Pesterfield (Kirsten); great-granddaughter, Cassidy Pesterfield; granddaughter, Cymantha L. Hafley (Travis) of Bowling Green, KY; brother and sister-in-law, Willie and Dot Morrell of Lenoir City; and dear friends, Marla Stanley and Michael Brown. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23rd from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Dennis Blazier officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to Loudon County Animal Shelter or KARM. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
We love you and miss you greatly.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019