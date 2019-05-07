|
Virginia "Jo" Proffitt (Wilson)
Knoxville, TN
Virginia "Jo" Proffitt (Wilson), age 90 of Knoxville, passed away on May 5, 2019. She was a long-time member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church where she taught many Sunday School Classes. "Gran Jo" was loved by all that knew her. She loved other people and Jesus until the end. All who knew her shared a special bond with her and her love for Christ. Preceded in death by loving husband of 51 years, Eual W. Proffitt, brothers Jim and Glen Wilson, mother Bertha "Mom" Wilson and father Jesse Wilson. Survivors; children Jody Walker (Keith), Judy Davis (John), David Proffitt (Denise) and Patti Slay (Mike), grandchildren, Jeremy Beeler (Elizabeth), Jesse Walker (Stacie), Andy Walker, Jason Proffitt, Lauren Proffitt and Anna Proffitt, 6 great grandchildren,
brothers Gaylon E. Wilson, Donald Allen Wilson, sister-in-law Mickey Berney, several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to all her loving caregivers!!! Family and friends will meet at 12:30 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 for a 1:00 pm service, Keith Walker officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019