Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
Resources
Virginia R. Corn (Jenny) Davenport

Virginia R. Corn (Jenny) Davenport Obituary
Virginia R. (Jenny) Corn Davenport

Sevierville - Virginia R. (Jenny) Corn Davenport, age 80 of Sevierville, TN passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Jenny was a member of Sevierville First United Methodist Church. She graduated from Young High School in 1957 and received many honors including: Best All Around, Captain of the Cheerleading Team, and Miss Young High School. Jenny also attended the University of Tennessee where she was enrolled in the fine arts program. She was employed by Knox Motor Company and IBEW Federal Credit Union. Jenny was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very creative and her hobbies included: painting, basketry, and collecting primitive antiques. She spent her last years living in the log home she loved on Douglas Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Delphia Corn; and sister, Beverly Corn Clark. Her survivors include: husband of 62 years, Thomas C. Davenport; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley C. and Sandy Davenport; daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and David Stallings, and Jill and Donnie Day; grandchildren, Brett Stallings and wife Evanne, Derek Davenport and wife Kristine, Drew Day, Devin Davenport, and Dawson Day; and great-grandchildren, Declan Davenport, and Madilyn and Brianna Stallings. The family would like to wish a special thanks to Robin Pruitt and The University of Tennessee Medical Center Hospice team. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sevierville First United Methodist Church, 214 Cedar St, Sevierville, TN 37862. Family and friends will meet 2 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy) for graveside services and interment with Rev. Jeff Lambert and Chaplain Ron Russell officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
