Virginia Ray Thomas
Knoxville, TN
Virginia Ray Thomas, 93, a former resident of Springfield, TN passed away at National Health Care (NHC), Fort Sanders, Knoxville on April 27, 2019. Virginia was to those who knew her, the sweetest lady they had ever met. She loved her Bible, especially the Book of Psalms, and had her favorite passages marked as she read and reread them for spiritual guidance. Another pleasure of Virginia's was collecting autumn tree leaves and pressing them in her favorite books. She was born in Davidson County, TN, to John D. and Ludie M. (Daily) Thomas. Her family included three sisters, Bertha Louise Moore, Frances T. Bean, and Gertrude Gentilini; one brother, Johnny D. Thomas; nieces, Mary Shaffer, Tucson AZ and Ludie Caroline Welch, Kerrville, TX; special friends/caregivers were Toni Landon ("granddaughter") and sons (Deric and Isaac), Beverly and Chris Selmer, Patti Gil, and Pennie Wright. A sincere thank you to both NHC Ft. Sanders staff and to Caris Hospice staff and volunteers for their loving care. The funeral service will be 7 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Chaplain Frank Dawson will officiate. The private entombment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville, TN. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019