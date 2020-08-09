Virginia Rice Rule
Knoxville - Virginia Rice Rule of Knoxville, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born in South Pittsburgh, TN in 1926. She was raised a Baptist and Baptized at the First Baptist Church in South Pittsburgh. In the 1980's, she attended the New Hope Presbyterian Church in Knoxville, where she sang in the choir. She considered these days before arthritis and throat problems a very precious gift from God. In June of 1944, she moved to Oak Ridge after graduation with several high school friends. She went to work as a typist for the Army CIC "Manhattan Project", here she met her husband to be, Jim Rule. Later before settling down to raise a family, she worked for the Adult Education Dept. of the Oak Ridge Schools. She was the last member of the Charlie and Cora Rice family. She was preceded in death by husband James R. Rule (Jim), sons: James R. Rule II (Bob) and Lawrence S. Rule (Larry) along with sisters Nola Harned, Hilda Wynne, infant Thalia Rice and brother Warren Rice. Survivors include: daughter-in-law Suzanne and grandchildren: Jim C. Rule and Marinda Rule, and daughter-in-law Connie and grandchildren: Riley, Hannah and Shelby Rule, nephews Ronald T. Wynne, David Rule and family, and niece Anne Rule. A graveside service for Mrs. Rule will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 pm for the service. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.mynattfh.com