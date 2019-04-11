|
Virginia "Jenny" Ruth McCann
Rutledge, TN
Virginia Ruth McCann, age 76 of Rutledge, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Morristown Hamblen Health Care. She was a member of Central Point Baptist Church. She had a servant's heart and dearly loved taking care of and helping others. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Hazel Morgan. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years James P. "Dorris" McCann of Rutledge; her sons David McCann of Talbott; and Rick and Tracy McCann, both of Rutledge; her brother Jackie Morgan and wife, Kay of Strawberry Plains; her aunt Marie Selvidge of Mascot, TN; and a host of beloved friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery. Revs. Kim Farrow and Tim Walker will officiate the services.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff and 3rd floor nurses of the palliative care team at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019