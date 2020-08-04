Virginia Ruth (Elliott) Pierce
Knoxville - Virginia Ruth (Elliott) Pierce, born 8/9/1931 of South Knoxville passed away on 8/2/2020. Graduate of Young High School in 1949, known as Jenny. She traveled with her husband, Jack Pierce with two kids in tow while he was in the Air Force. She worked at Dot's Grill until 1993. Survivors include brothers, Ed and Archie; sisters, Fay, Carolyn, and May; daughter and husband, Karen and Lynn Headrick; grandchildren (the loves of her life!), Justin and Kara Thompson. The family will meet at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Hwy) on Friday, August 7th at 2:00pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view the full obituary and sign the online registry please visit www.gentrygriffey.com
