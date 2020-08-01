1/1
Virginia Schubert
Virginia Schubert

Knoxville - Virginia Cleveland Schubert, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away August 1, 2020. She was a member of Graveston Baptist Church and had retired from UT Medical Center after 27 years of service. Virginia was preceded in death by parents, Poe & Dora Cleveland, brothers, Robert & Dallas Cleveland, and sister, Georgia Cleveland. Survivors include husband, Donald Schubert, daughters, Kim Pitts and husband Ronnie, and Paige Rinehart and husband Mark, stepchildren, Chad & Brandie Schubert, grandchildren, Kristin Cruise (Matt) and Macee Rinehart, step-grandchildren, Justin Rivers, Taylor & Madison Schubert, and Dylan Michaels. The family will receive friends 12pm-2pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Mark Kitts officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for inurnment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
