Virginia Schubert
Knoxville - Virginia Cleveland Schubert, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away August 1, 2020. She was a member of Graveston Baptist Church and had retired from UT Medical Center after 27 years of service. Virginia was preceded in death by parents, Poe & Dora Cleveland, brothers, Robert & Dallas Cleveland, and sister, Georgia Cleveland. Survivors include husband, Donald Schubert, daughters, Kim Pitts and husband Ronnie, and Paige Rinehart and husband Mark, stepchildren, Chad & Brandie Schubert, grandchildren, Kristin Cruise (Matt) and Macee Rinehart, step-grandchildren, Justin Rivers, Taylor & Madison Schubert, and Dylan Michaels. The family will receive friends 12pm-2pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Mark Kitts officiating. Family and friends will then proceed to Fort Sumter Community Cemetery for inurnment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
.