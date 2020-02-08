Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Virginia Shinlever Obituary
Virginia Shinlever

Knoxville - Virginia June Savage Shinlever, age 91 of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother sister and friend. She loved making quilts, doing needle-work, puzzles, Nintendo games, and playing piano.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Louis Shinlever; daughter, Carolyn Virginia Shinlever and son, John Edward Shinlever; parents, James Edward Savage and Eartis Edna Dishman Savage; brothers, Edward, Walter, Willard, Dale, Worley; and sisters, Francis and Myrtle.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her sons, Pat, Allen; daughters, Norma, Gail; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.

Receiving of Friends will be on Wednesday, February 12th from 5:00-7:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Road. The Funeral Service is Thursday, February 13th at 12:00pm at Berry Highland South, with Pastor Don Olive officiating. The Graveside Service will follow. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
