Virginia Sue Mays
Knoxville - Virginia Sue Mays, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a devoted Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Parker and Ella Patterson; brothers, Ralph Patterson and Lawrence Patterson; and sisters, Otella Cliff, Janice Cooper, and Brenda McKamey. She is survived by her son, Russell Mays; daughters, Lady Ann Brooks and Regina Rucker; grandson, Landon Rucker; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 3 pm on Saturday, December 5th at Gospel Church at 1249 Delaware Ave in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a charity of their choice
. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.