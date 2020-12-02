1/
Virginia Sue Mays
Virginia Sue Mays

Knoxville - Virginia Sue Mays, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a devoted Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, Parker and Ella Patterson; brothers, Ralph Patterson and Lawrence Patterson; and sisters, Otella Cliff, Janice Cooper, and Brenda McKamey. She is survived by her son, Russell Mays; daughters, Lady Ann Brooks and Regina Rucker; grandson, Landon Rucker; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 3 pm on Saturday, December 5th at Gospel Church at 1249 Delaware Ave in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a charity of their choice. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Gospel Church
Funeral services provided by
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 West Andrew Johnson
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-1160
