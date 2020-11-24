1/1
Virginia "Tunney" Turpin
Knoxville - Virginia L. Turpin (Towle) (Tunney) (Nana), age 92, of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Holston Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a charter and lifelong member of Marble City Baptist Church. She worked at Allied Chemical for a number of years. She was preceded in death by: husband, Charles H. Turpin; mother, Iva Grace Towle; father, Walter Towle; son, Harold H. Turpin; grandson, Chuck Turpin; sisters, Flodie Snyder, June Huskey and Mary Clabough; brothers, Gene Towle and David Towle. She is survived by; son, Steve Turpin (Sherry); grandchildren, Scott Turpin (Brittney), Katy Beth Turpin, Angie and Krissy Turpin. "Tunney" was a kind and gentle soul who loved life with her family and her beloved sisters. She also loved her church community. The family would like to offer special thanks to her niece, Kim Grayson Huskey, for her devoted love and care. The family also wishes to express special thanks to Fort Sanders Hospital and Holston Health and Rehabilitation for the excellent care they provided to Virginia. They were Angels from Heaven. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required for those attending. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Marble City Baptist Church, 2740 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37919. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
