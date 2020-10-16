Virginia Weaver
Knoxville - Virginia Ann Weaver of Knoxville, born November 24, 1942, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 77. Virginia was a retired nurse and a member of Living Waters Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father Leroy Boruff and mother Omega Troyer, siblings James (Pat) Boruff and Sharon Long, brother-in-law Gary Sevitz, sister-in-law Vickie Boruff. Survived by husband of 63 years James Lawrence Weaver, daughter Gail Webb, son Larry Weaver, grandchildren Jimmy, Craig, Kayla, and Traci Webb, 8 great-grandchildren, siblings Mike Boruff, Don (Dell) Boruff, Jerald (Linda) Boruff, Kathy Sevitz, and Shelly (Salvador) Trevino, many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Home Healthcare and Hospice for all their care. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Pastor Randy Gaut and son-in-law Junior Webb will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 1:45pm Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery on Raccoon Valley Road for a 2:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com