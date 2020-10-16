1/1
Virginia Weaver
Knoxville - Virginia Ann Weaver of Knoxville, born November 24, 1942, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 77. Virginia was a retired nurse and a member of Living Waters Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father Leroy Boruff and mother Omega Troyer, siblings James (Pat) Boruff and Sharon Long, brother-in-law Gary Sevitz, sister-in-law Vickie Boruff. Survived by husband of 63 years James Lawrence Weaver, daughter Gail Webb, son Larry Weaver, grandchildren Jimmy, Craig, Kayla, and Traci Webb, 8 great-grandchildren, siblings Mike Boruff, Don (Dell) Boruff, Jerald (Linda) Boruff, Kathy Sevitz, and Shelly (Salvador) Trevino, many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Home Healthcare and Hospice for all their care. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Pastor Randy Gaut and son-in-law Junior Webb will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 1:45pm Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Lewis Cemetery on Raccoon Valley Road for a 2:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
