1/1
Virginia "Ginger" Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginger" Wright

Ms. Virginia Ann "Ginger" Wright, age 71, passed away at Westmoreland Health and Rehab on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Asbury Wright and Annabelle Galbraith Wright. In earlier years, Mrs. Wright was an office manager at KUB. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Powell, where she enjoyed working with pre-school children. She loved her family and enjoyed being with her grandson. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brother Paul Wright.

She is survived by her mother Ann Wright, son John (Karen) Powers, grandson Evan Powers, brother Rick (Debbie) Wright, sister Wilma (Mike) Crenshaw, sister Edna (Gary) Zellmer, brother David (Jan) Wright, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Powell on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Phil Jones officiating. A graveside service will be held in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to First Baptist Church of Powell Pre-School Dept.

Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the family of Virginia Wright.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved