Virginia "Ginger" WrightMs. Virginia Ann "Ginger" Wright, age 71, passed away at Westmoreland Health and Rehab on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Asbury Wright and Annabelle Galbraith Wright. In earlier years, Mrs. Wright was an office manager at KUB. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Powell, where she enjoyed working with pre-school children. She loved her family and enjoyed being with her grandson. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brother Paul Wright.She is survived by her mother Ann Wright, son John (Karen) Powers, grandson Evan Powers, brother Rick (Debbie) Wright, sister Wilma (Mike) Crenshaw, sister Edna (Gary) Zellmer, brother David (Jan) Wright, and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Powell on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Phil Jones officiating. A graveside service will be held in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to First Baptist Church of Powell Pre-School Dept.Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the family of Virginia Wright.