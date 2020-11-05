Vivian Akins Laugherty
Knoxville - Vivian Akins Laugherty, age 91 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at her daughters home November 5, 2020. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. Preceded in death by parents William and Ora Akins, husband James R. Laugherty, brothers B.B. Akins and Fred Akins, sister Carolyn Crandell, brothers and sisters-in-law Edward and Bill Laugherty, Lorene and Joy Laughtery, Becker and John W. Beeson. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Melissa Nash-Petree and Richard Petree, very devoted and loving grandson Justin S. Nash, who with love and patience, took care of her the last 5 years of her life; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Deborah Lane Laugherty of Chattanooga, sisters-in-law Mary Laugherty Beeson and Lorene Carroll Akins, several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service, Celebrant Robert Rutherford will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Sacred Ground Hospice House , 1120 Dry Gap Pike Knoxville, TN 37918 or online at www.sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com